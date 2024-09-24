Liberals claim Conservatives 'incite hate' against women, minorities

The Trudeau Liberals on Tuesday accused Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and his party of “inciting hate” and “pandering to far-right conspiracy theorists.”The divisive comments were made at a press conference on Parliament Hill announcing a $273.6 million “action plan to combat hate.” .‘NON-PARTISAN, APOLITICAL’: Governor General hosts event in support of Online Harms bill.Diversity and Inclusion Minister Kamal Khera said the action plan was designed to bring “unity” and “safety” to Canadians, and the most hateful of all is the leader of the opposition.“While we're doing the responsible thing and fighting hate, in contrast, we have some politicians like Mr. Poilievre and members of the Conservative Party that incite hate.”“They incite hate against women. When he targets his YouTube videos specifically at men who hate women, they incite hate against racialized Canadians when they meet with white supremacists and they incite hate when they pander to far-right conspiracy theorists at the expense of some of the most vulnerable, like our youth.”“And the thing is, Mr. Poilievre understands the consequences of hate. Like many Canadians, they have seen the horrific impact it has on communities and our country, and yet he still chooses to promote and support those who spread hate, and in doing so, they're putting our communities and our country at risk.”“It's not just irresponsible, it's dangerous, and it costs lives.” .Even Liberal MPs say Online Harms Act would threaten Canadians' right to free speech.According to a corresponding statement released alongside the announcement, the Liberals say hate incidents disproportionately affect indigenous and black communities, religious minorities, “2SLGBTQI+ communities,” women and those with disabilities.The money will go to “identifying and preventing hate,” raising awareness, supporting victims and protecting and “building trust” with communities. .Conservatives predict failure of Online Harms bill.Minister of Justice and Attorney General Arif Virani confirmed the new action plan is a “key component” of Bill C-63, the Online Harms bill currently in its second reading in the House of Commons.“We know that online harms can have real world impacts with tragic and sometimes fatal consequences,” said Virani.“This legislation is about keeping everyone safer in an online world that can feel more dangerous and unfortunately more toxic each and every day so that women, racialized persons, 2SLGBTQI+ people, and people of diverse faiths and backgrounds can go to their places of worship, community centres, schools or work without fearing that online threats might turn into real world danger.”.Tories introduce new internet crime bill to counter Liberals’ censorious Bill C-63\t.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.