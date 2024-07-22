Liberals consider national decriminalization of drug possession

A recent federal document reveals that the Canadian government is open to "using all tools at our disposal" to address drug policy, including national decriminalization. Blacklock's Reporter says this comes after British Columbia's experiment with decriminalized drug use was ended due to public disorder concerns.In a memo, Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan, including oversight, evaluation, health supports, public engagement, and law enforcement training. "There are a lot of lessons to be learned... health supports need to be readily available in a timely manner for those who are seeking help when they're using substances," Saks stated.The memo is dated just five weeks before BC abruptly ended its experiment with decriminalized drug use.“Our government is committed to working in partnership with any jurisdictions that have a comprehensive plan for the decriminalization of possession of small amounts of substances for personal use,” said Saks’ memo. “Their plan would have to include close oversight and evaluation and ensure enhanced health and social supports, public engagement and law enforcement training.”The document, prepared for a Commons health committee appearance, highlights the government's willingness to work with jurisdictions that have a plan for decriminalization. However, Vancouver Police Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson expressed concerns about the impact of decriminalization on public safety and the need for consideration of the broader public's needs and well-being."Despite this experiment causing crime, chaos, death and disorder on British Columbia’s streets, it’s clear that the Trudeau Government has not learnt from their fatal mistakes. Trudeau’s Minister of Addictions, Ya'ara Saks, has refused to admit that this experiment has been a failure, and now, this secret Liberal Government memo has revealed that the Liberal Government is planning a national hard drug legalization program to replicate their disastrous experiment from BC across the country," said a Monday statement by the federal Conservative party."This memo prepared for Minister Saks said that the Liberal Government is willing to 'use all tools at our disposal,' including 'national decriminalization.' This now explains why the Trudeau Government repeatedly refused to reject the City of Toronto’s and the City of Montreal’s request for the same hard drug legalization experiment that caused so much harm in B.C.""As a direct result of the NDP-Liberal hard drug legalization experiment, drug overdoses became the leading cause of death for children in BC between the age 10 to 18. It also led to rampant open drug use in playgrounds, public spaces and even hospitals. Extending this program to communities across Canada is the last thing Canadians need and if Trudeau is re-elected, we know that is exactly what he will do."