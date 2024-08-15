Liberals' covert five-year pilot to distribute immigrants to rural, northern Canada expires

It has been revealed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government in 2019 formulated a five-year plan to disperse immigrants to small towns in Canada’s rural and northern areas. With the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) initiative, intended to mitigate overpopulation brought on by mass immigration in Canadian cities, wrapping this month, federal staffers have been badgering Immigration Minister Sean Fraser on what to do next. A total of 11 cities in Western Canada and Northern Ontario were targeted: Vernon and West Kootenay in British Columbia, Claresholm, AB, Moose Jaw, SK, Brandon and Altona in Manitoba, and five towns in Northern Ontario, Thunder Bay, Sault St. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins (ON) and North Bay.The Counter Signal through an access to information request published details of a heavily redacted memo sent to Fraser summarizing the first five years of the project and asking what to do when the pilot program ends. “The proposed way forward for RNIP reflects the Department’s broader aim to regionalize immigration, including immigration to smaller communities,” said the memo. “This would align with efforts to make the Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP) permanent and to grow the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP).” “While RNIP has succeeded in meeting its objectives, other communities continue to be underserved by immigration (including French-speaking minority communities). Additionally, other priorities have emerged, and (REDACTED).”Government officials further redacted the number of new immigrants and refugees sent to each city, suggesting that information might be too sensitive for Canadians to learn. While four of five immigrants failed to respond to the government's request for a follow-up, the department said the federal government's pilot program was greatly appreciated by the newcomers. Of those who did respond, 87% said they plan to stay in their new RNIP town. Five years after the program began, the immigration department intends to inform Canadians. Staffers in the memo discussed how provinces would break the news to its residents. “The announcement would be supported by a full suite of products including a news release, key messages, Q&As, social media post, and web updates, taking into account the potential for negative reactions from provinces and territories. It is highly recommended that provinces and territories be advised prior to announcement,” said the memo. Though it’s too soon to analyze the long-term impacts of the program, the memo said the pilot filled “critical labour market needs” in the short to medium term. “Accommodation and Food Services is the top sector with 28% of applicants, followed by Health Care and Social Assistance with 20% of applicants,” it states, adding that small towns need a population boost due to low birth rates and “aging populations.”RNIP is “resource intensive and challenging to expand to capture more communities,” said the memo. The immigration minister’s mandate promises to “ensure that immigration better supports small- and medium-size communities that require additional immigrants to enhance their economic growth and social vibrancy."“This will include expanding the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (and) moving forward on the Municipal Nominee Program.”“(We will) continue to implement an ambitious national strategy to support Francophone immigration across the country.”