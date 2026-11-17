CALGARY — Liberal MPs have voted to cut short the debate for the feds' proposed MAiD bill, which would allow advance requests for euthanasia.Bill C-41, also known as the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) Safeguards Act, is currently in its second reading and previously had no fixed time limit for debate.This is no longer the case, as the Liberals have voted to curtail the time dedicated to the second reading after a time allocation vote on Monday.Now, there will be one sitting left to debate the legislation before it continues on to its committee phase..The bill would allow MAiD practitioners to administer euthanasia when a person can no longer consent, so long as the person made an advance request.The bill would also keep people whose sole condition is a mental illness from receiving MAiD."This time allocation motion is nothing short of outrageous," stated Conservative MP Michael Cooper at the reading on Monday."The last time advance requests were meaningfully studied was back in 2018, when the Council of Canadian Academies' expert panel recommended against them. Since then, there has been no meaningful consultation and no meaningful study.".This is indeed the case: the 2018 study concluded advance requests risk "a person receiv[ing] MAiD against their wishes.""The minister spoke of the special joint committee. I sat on that special joint committee. At best, the committee did a cursory review of advance requests," stated Cooper."Advance requests raise profound legal, ethical and practical issues and present significant risks, including the very real risk that MAiD could be administered against a patient's wishes, absent contemporaneous consent."Another Conservative MP, Leslyn Lewis, stated on X that the cut-off of debate for the bill is diminishing the gravity of its impact on Canadians.."It is important that these profound matters of life and death are discussed at length through Parliament, so I was proud to have voted against this motion," Lewis wrote."Canadians deserve a full and thorough debate on important issues affecting our most vulnerable."