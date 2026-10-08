Liberals defeat Conservative motion for diesel tax holiday as farmers face soaring fuel costs

The House of Commons has rejected a Conservative proposal to suspend federal diesel taxes for 10 months, despite warnings from Opposition MPs that soaring fuel prices are driving up costs for Canadian farmers, truckers and forestry operators.Blacklock's Reporter says MPs voted 196 to 133 Wednesday against a motion calling on cabinet to suspend all consumer taxes on diesel until July 1, 2027, and permanently eliminate taxes on diesel production.Conservative MPs argued the rising cost of diesel is putting enormous financial pressure on industries that depend on heavy equipment and transportation, with those expenses ultimately passed along to consumers.“I just got off the phone with a friend of mine who lives in Regina-Lewvan and farms just outside,” Conservative MP Warren Steinley (Regina-Lewvan) told the Commons.“He said from last year to this year, he used to pay $10 an acre for fuel costs, this year he’s paying $20 an acre.”Steinley said the Saskatchewan farmer expects to face a staggering fuel bill this year.“The fuel bill on his farm this year is going to be $400,000,” said Steinley.“I would love for a Liberal to try and explain to me how, when the price of fuel is doubled for our farmers across the country, it doesn’t affect the price of food at the grocery store.”The debate came as diesel prices averaged $2.56 per litre across Canada, including approximately 37¢ in taxes.Conservative MP Carol Anstey (Long Range Mountains, N.L.), who sponsored the motion, acknowledged international conflicts have contributed to rising energy prices but questioned why Canadian motorists and businesses are paying substantially more than their American counterparts.“Conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine have disrupted energy markets and put pressure on fuel supplies around the world,” Anstey told the Commons.“Those pressures are felt around the world, yet they do not explain why Canadians are paying approximately 24¢ more per litre for diesel than Americans and 31¢ more than the world average.”.Conservative MP David Bexte (Bow River, Alta.) said the impact is particularly severe for Prairie farmers operating large machinery during harvest.Modern combines can consume between 60 and 80 litres of diesel per hour while operating for 12 hours a day, he said.“That is 800 litres a day for one machine on one farm in one day,” said Bexte.“The cost cannot be underestimated and it is so easy to do, because it comes in what seems like small bits, but collectively and adding it up, it compounds into a massive impact to the budgets of families and farmers.”“It is thousands and thousands of dollars.”Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North), parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader, challenged Conservatives on whether they wanted to eliminate fuel taxation entirely.“Is the Conservative Party’s position that there should be no form of taxation on diesel or gasoline?” asked Lamoureux.“Taxes should be cut to the absolute minimum possible,” replied Bexte.Conservative MP Rob Morrison (Columbia-Kootenay, B.C.) said diesel prices are also threatening the viability of forestry operations and farms in rural British Columbia.“I stopped at a small gas station in rural B.C. and the diesel price was over $3 a litre,” Morrison told the Commons.“Our logging industry is suffering and our transportation costs are huge because we are small.”.Morrison cited farmers in southeastern British Columbia who are struggling with escalating operating expenses.“One farmer in Grasmere cannot afford his cattle,” said Morrison.“There is another farmer in Creston who has the largest asparagus farm in British Columbia. The diesel prices are tormenting them.”Federal fuel price monitoring figures show substantial regional differences in diesel costs across the country.According to the Department of Natural Resources, Edmonton had the lowest average diesel price among the listed cities at $2.21 per litre, followed by Calgary at $2.26.Prices were considerably higher elsewhere on the Prairies, averaging $2.41 in Brandon, $2.43 in Regina, $2.44 in Saskatoon and $2.45 in Winnipeg.Diesel averaged $2.49 per litre in Toronto, $2.52 in Ottawa and $2.53 in Fort St. John.Motorists in Vancouver were paying an average of $2.73 per litre, while prices reached $2.76 in Kamloops and Labrador City.Québec motorists faced some of the highest prices in the country, with diesel averaging $2.89 per litre in Montréal and $2.90 in Québec City.Cabinet opposed the Conservative motion, pointing to its September 2 decision to extend a 10¢ federal gasoline tax holiday into 2027.According to the Department of Finance, the existing fuel tax relief will cost the federal treasury approximately $5.3 billion in foregone revenue over the year.Conservatives maintained that additional diesel tax relief is needed to reduce operating costs for farmers, forestry companies and transportation businesses, arguing those expenses contribute to higher prices for food and other essential goods.Despite those arguments, the motion was defeated, leaving the existing federal diesel tax arrangements unchanged.