Liberals defend mainstream media bailout as key to 'social cohesion'

The Canadian government is defending media subsidies as essential for maintaining "social cohesion" amid the crisis in local journalism, according to a report from the Department of Canadian Heritage. Blacklock's Reporter says the report justifies 100% payroll rebates for journalists, which some claim have saved reporters from taking jobs outside their profession.“The crisis in local journalism is a threat to social cohesion,” states the Evaluation Of The Local Journalism Initiative, a program that offers full rebates for hiring reporters at an annual cost of $19.6 million. This program is distinct from a broader $595 million media bailout, which provides up to $29,750 in annual rebates per employee in qualifying newsrooms.The report emphasizes the vital role local journalism plays in communities: “The Local Journalism Initiative contributes to social cohesion by having journalists tell stories about and for communities. Local journalism helps to preserve a sense of community identity and social cohesion.”By delivering relevant information and reporting on political and social issues, local journalism fosters a sense of belonging and encourages civic participation, the report claims. It warns that with the flood of digital content, the need for strong, local reporting is more critical than ever for community life.The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ), which has endorsed the Local Journalism Initiative, praised the subsidies for keeping journalists employed in their field. CAJ President Brent Jolly, a freelance journalist, argued that taxpayer support has saved many from having to work in jobs unrelated to their expertise.“What are they going to do?” Jolly asked during testimony before the Commons heritage committee on February 27. “Are they going to work at Home Hardware? I don’t think that is really befitting of treating people with professionalism.”Jolly also highlighted the mental and emotional strain journalists in Canada are experiencing. “We are hurting emotionally, oscillating between the challenges of navigating an increasingly hostile world while trying to ignore the deep feelings of anxiety,” he said.“There are hundreds of early-career journalists working in communities across the country as part of the Local Journalism Initiative,” Jolly continued. “Rather than thinking about their next assignment, I suspect many of their minds are on whether they will have jobs.”Despite the subsidies, the broader financial health of the industry remains in jeopardy. A 2023 memo from the Department of Canadian Heritage noted that while the Local Journalism Initiative temporarily funded the hiring of 342 journalists, the overall landscape for local news has not improved. Between 2008 and 2023, 470 local news outlets closed in 335 Canadian communities, while only 210 new outlets were launched during the same period.