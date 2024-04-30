Liberals delay decision on B.C. drug disorder

Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks announced Monday the federal cabinet is still deliberating on BC's appeal to address public disorder resulting from the decriminalization of drug possession, says Blacklock's Reporter.The province had requested reinstatement of a criminal ban on public drug use due to escalating issues stemming from the experiment.“We are reviewing the request to the exemption they put forward to us,” Saks informed reporters. However, she refrained from specifying when a decision might be reached, indicating that the matter is currently under review by officials.In response to inquiries about the timeline for a response, Saks clarified, "I only received the letter on Friday. It is under review with officials at this time."BC Premier David Eby acknowledged the challenges arising from the decriminalization policy, recognizing the issues related to public use and disorder. However, Saks declined to elaborate on the public disorder concerns, emphasizing the need to approach the issue as a healthcare crisis.When pressed on the effectiveness of the decriminalization policy, Saks reiterated the importance of addressing addiction as a healthcare issue and emphasized ongoing evaluation of the data in collaboration with BC.Meanwhile, opposition voices in the Commons, led by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, criticized the delay in addressing the public drug use issue, urging immediate action to permit police intervention. During a session of the Commons health committee, witnesses echoed concerns about the limitations of decriminalization as a sole solution to addiction. Dr. Alexander Caudarella, CEO of the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach that includes treatment, recovery, and harm reduction.Conservative MP Todd Doherty, speaking from personal experience, underscored the importance of prioritizing treatment in federal drug policy, citing his own family's struggles with addiction. Doherty's testimony echoed the broader call for a holistic approach to addressing substance abuse and addiction.