News

Liberals' dental plan blows past budget as costs surge to $4.8B

Dentist exam
Dentist exam Courtesy CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Dental Care
Sen. Clément Gignac
Sen. Elizabeth Marshall
Sen. Krista Ross
Ryan Higgs
Lynne René de Cotret

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news