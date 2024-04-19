Liberals deny plans to incorporate Sharia law in federal financing

Cabinet officials rebuffed any intentions to incorporate Sharia law into federal financing following references to "halal mortgages" in Tuesday's budget, according to Blacklock's Reporter.The clarification came amidst discussions of potential regulatory measures to accommodate observant Muslims in the housing market.Bloc Québécois MP Martin Champoux raised concerns about the potential implications of recognizing Sharia law in Canadian legislation, describing it as a departure from secular norms and a concerning precedent. Champoux questioned the necessity of the measure, suggesting it might be politically motivated to target a Muslim minority.The budget outlined cabinet's intention to review halal mortgages as a regulatory matter to expand access to alternative financing products. Halal mortgages, which adhere to Sharia law by avoiding direct interest charges, are seen as a means of providing housing options for observant Muslims.Revenue Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau responded to Champoux's inquiries in the Commons, emphasizing the government's focus was on fairness and compliance with existing regulations rather than endorsing Sharia law. Bibeau reiterated that the government had no intention of supporting Sharia law in mortgage rules.Despite assurances from the government, Champoux remained skeptical, highlighting what he perceived as a clash of values and concerns about the potential integration of religion into Canadian laws. He questioned the rationale behind including references to halal mortgages in the budget.The debate over halal mortgages stemmed from research conducted by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation in 2023, which explored options for providing culturally sensitive housing financing for observant Muslims. The discussions were influenced by feedback from Muslim focus groups expressing concerns about equity for their religion in Canadian society.