Liberals deny pork barreling after MP’s post-defection call raises conflict questions

The Liberal cabinet is rejecting allegations of pork barreling after a Conservative MP who crossed the floor said she received a call from the housing minister’s office within hours to discuss funding priorities in her riding.Blacklock's Reporter says Housing Minister Gregor Robertson told a Commons committee he was unaware of any outreach to Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu following her April 8 defection to the Liberal caucus, despite her public comments suggesting otherwise.“I am not aware of any outreach or contact,” Robertson said, adding he did not personally call Gladu.The controversy stems from an April 9 interview Gladu gave to a local newspaper, in which she described being contacted shortly after switching parties. While acknowledging it would be illegal to be offered incentives in exchange for crossing the floor, Gladu suggested government MPs typically see more funding directed to their ridings.“After I crossed I had a call yesterday from the housing minister’s office wanting to get together and talk about things we need in Sarnia-Lambton,” she said, noting previous requests she had sent to Robertson’s office “went really nowhere” before her move to the Liberals.Under Section 119.1 of the Criminal Code, it is illegal for MPs to accept money, positions or other benefits in exchange for actions taken in office, with penalties of up to 14 years in prison.Conservative MP Philip Lawrence raised the issue at a transport committee hearing, pressing Robertson on whether his office contacted Gladu immediately after her defection..“I am not aware of all of my office or staff’s activities day to day,” Robertson replied, adding his team regularly communicates with MPs across the country.Lawrence challenged that explanation, calling it difficult to believe the minister would be unaware of such a politically sensitive interaction. “You are really broaching the threshold of unbelievability,” he said, noting the significance of a floor-crossing.Robertson maintained he had no knowledge of the call and rejected the suggestion that government MPs receive preferential treatment in funding decisions.Bloc Québécois MP Xavier Barsalou-Duval also expressed skepticism, urging the minister to examine whether a conflict of interest occurred. “We want to believe you,” he said. “However I find it odd that you wouldn’t know.”Barsalou-Duval called for an investigation into whether outreach from the minister’s office to a newly defected MP could create the perception of political favouritism tied to party allegiance.Robertson did not commit to a probe, reiterating that his office routinely contacts MPs nationwide.