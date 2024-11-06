Liberals double-down on meeting NATO defence targets by 2032

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has backed up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s promise to increase defence spending to meet NATO’s target of 2% of GDP. At a press conference Wednesday, Freeland was asked about President-elect Donald Trump’s “insistence on the idea that NATO countries need to hit the 2% defence spending target.” The reporter noted Canada “will not hit that target in 2032,” which is when the Trudeau Liberals' defence spending plan comes to an end, and asked if there is anyway the government could rework its fiscal framework to meet the targets more quickly. “Let me just say we have said we'll hit our target by 2032 — the prime minister said that, and we will do that,” replied Freeland..WATCH: Trudeau says climate change is Canada’s most existential threat while failing to meet NATO defence targets .“It's also really important to underscore that when it comes to security, the Canada and the US relationship is unique. Canada and the United States share the world's longest unmilitarized border, and we have a shared responsibility for the security of our shared continent.”She said another “important proof point of the mutually beneficial interdependence” between the two countries is in the critical minerals and metals industries.“We both need to reduce our dependency, particularly on China,” said Freeland.“We’re dependent on each other, we support each other. And that’s what makes a win-win relationship.”.DND invokes cabinet secrecy to withhold military spending on NATO targets