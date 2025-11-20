Liberals drop mandatory medical exams for refugees applying for permanent residency

Ottawa has scrapped a long-standing rule that required refugees in Canada to undergo medical exams before becoming permanent residents.It's a move Immigration Minister Lena Diab says will take effect immediately and reduce financial barriers — even as the cost of federal health coverage for refugees and illegal immigrants climbs toward $600 million a year.Blacklock's Reporter says a regulatory notice from the immigration department said refugees often face financial pressure that can delay their applications, noting an immigration medical exam typically costs $400. The department claimed dropping the requirement poses “low risk.”Until now, refugees seeking permanent residency had to complete X-rays and blood tests proving they would not pose a threat to public health. That step is now gone, though illegal immigrants and refugee claimants will still receive initial taxpayer-funded medical screenings under the Interim Federal Health Program.That program is budgeted at $598 million this year, up from $590.4 million last year. .Diab told MPs at the Commons health committee the fund is meant to cover only essential needs. “It does provide temporary health coverage to address these urgent and essential needs for refugees and asylum claimants,” she said.Conservative MP Matt Strauss, a physician, said the program offers better benefits than many seniors in his riding receive. “It includes pharmaceuticals, vision care, mental health counselling, assisted devices, physiotherapy and occupational speech therapy and all sorts of things that seniors in Kitchener do not get unless they have supplementary health coverage,” he said.Strauss questioned whether Ottawa had any plan to recoup the money spent on people whose refugee claims are ultimately rejected. .Diab replied that Canada is legally bound to provide essential health care and said withholding it would create even greater problems. “We by law, international law, Canadian law, any law you want to look into, we are obligated to cover essential health for people,” she said.Strauss pressed further, pointing to the department’s own website stating refugee claimants continue receiving coverage even after their claims are rejected. “Did you mislead the committee or is the website misleading?” he asked. Diab denied misleading anyone. “I am not in the job of doing that, thank you very much,” she said.Diab maintained the program simply provides temporary care for refugees and asylum seekers while they wait to qualify for provincial health coverage, even as costs continue to rise.