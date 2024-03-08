News

Liberals fail to block committee summons to question MP Anand on ArriveCan contracts

Treasury Board president Anand denies any responsibility for ArriveCan scandal
Treasury Board president Anand denies any responsibility for ArriveCan scandalAnita Anand/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Minister Of Public Works
Blacklock’s Reporter
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government.
Conservative MP Garnett Genuis
0ngoing investigation into ArriveCAN
Treasury Board President Anita Anand
Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan
MP Iqra Khalid

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news