Liberals fall to third place in new poll — Trudeau forecast to lose his own riding

The latest poll by Nanos Research shows the Liberals have plummeted in popularity equivalent to that of the NDP — each party has 22% support, while the Conservatives have 42%.Election modeller Charestiste based on the Nanos poll projects the Conservatives at 223 seats, the NDP at 47 seats and the Liberals at 38 seats. Bloc would have 32 seats, the Greens three and the PPC zero.To add insult to injury, Nanos indicates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will lose his own seat in Papineau, QC, to the NDP. "In the wake of the end of the Liberal-NDP parliamentary arrangement, the New Democrats are now tied with the Liberals for the first time since August, 2015," pollster and chief data scientist Nik Nanos told the Globe and Mail Monday."Unless the trend line changes, the Liberals may be on the verge of a political death spiral."Meanwhile, the 20-point Conservative lead and the split leftist votes leaves means the "political environment is a dream scenario for Pierre Poilievre," said Nanos.Tory leader Poilievre is by far the preferred prime minister, with 35.1%, while Trudeau has only 19.4% and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has 18.5%. The survey was conducted over the last four weeks with 1,045 Canadians randomly interviewed, and has a 3% margin of error.In 2023, the Conservatives raised more than $35.2 million, according to Elections Canada reports. The Liberals only raised $15.6 million in 2023. The NDP raised $6.9 million and the Bloc Québécois $1.8 million.The new poll was released after Trudeau appointed former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney as special financial advisor. Carney is now responsible for raising Liberal funds for the next election — as he eyes the big chair for himself. The Globe reported Carney has already told Trudeau he doesn't think he can win the next election, but hasn't ruled out running for the Liberal leadership if Trudeau steps down, or, as it would appear, loses his seat. Trudeau has been adamant that he will not step down."I am ready to help our country grow and tackle challenges head-on – with solutions, not slogans, and with action, not indifference," wrote Carney to Liberal donors."The economic stakes are enormous, but our opponents are in denial. They are seeking to divide Canadians just when we must come together.""I'm looking forward to hearing your ideas in these weeks and months ahead. As we face a more divided and dangerous world, it's a decisive time for Canada's economy. With a winning growth plan, I know that we can build the strongest economy in the G7, and an even better future for all."Nanos said Carney was setting himself up as a "political hostage" as the Liberals are failing so extraordinarily — and becoming so desperate.'Whether it is Carney's choice or not, he is going to be a political hostage to the fortunes of the Liberal Party so that is a pretty significant risk," he said in the Globe interview."If you are Justin Trudeau and the Liberals there is no real downside to have Carney. There is a massive downside for Carney if he decides to connect his political fortunes and reputation to a party led by somebody else who could very well go down in defeat."