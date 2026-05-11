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Liberals fund $180M World Bank climate initiative focused on clean energy, gender equality on small islands

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has committed $180 million in taxpayer money to a World Bank climate initiative aimed at accelerating the global transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy and addressing “gender equality gaps” in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).
Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has committed $180 million in taxpayer money to a World Bank climate initiative aimed at accelerating the global transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy and addressing “gender equality gaps” in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).WS Canva/ChatGPT AI
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