Liberals fund $180M World Bank climate initiative focused on clean energy, gender equality on small islands

CALGARY — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has committed $180 million in taxpayer money to a World Bank climate initiative aimed at accelerating the global transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy and addressing “gender equality gaps” in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).According to the federal government’s grants and contributions website, the funding was provided to the World Bank through the “World Bank Clean Energy and SIDS Resilience Facility (CESR).”.The agreement — which was dated March 13, 2026, and ended on March 31 — lists a contribution value of $180,000,000 and identifies the recipient as “IBRD Trust Funds — World Bank.”The contribution falls under Global Affairs Canada’s International Development Assistance program, which has the stated purpose of “reducing poverty for those living in countries where [the organization] engages in international development.”One of the grant’s primary objectives is to “accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels” through financing renewable energy infrastructure, energy efficiency projects, and grid modernization in middle-income and low-income countries.The program also aims at supporting “efforts to address gender equality gaps in the energy and blue economy sectors.”Global Affairs states the CESR facility will support projects under four primary areas: technical assistance and regulatory reforms, energy transition initiatives, increased renewable energy development in SIDS, and “climate resilience” projects based in coastal and marine ecosystems.Examples of SIDS include countries in the Caribbean, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, such as Barbados, Jamaica, Fiji, Maldives, and Samoa, among others. .The expected outcomes from the project include increased renewable energy deployment in countries with high levels of coal-generated electricity, reduced fossil fuel dependency, improved “gender equality” in renewable energy sectors, and expanded “gender-responsive management” of ecosystems and climate adaptation programs.The federal website does not provide any in-depth details about which countries ultimately received funding or how projects were selected.The announcement comes at a time when fiscal critics are increasingly questioning government spending as federal deficits continue to remain elevated and affordability and housing concerns continue to mount across the country.“Why is this any of Canada’s responsibility?” one user on social media platform X said.“Absolutely absurd.”Another X account said they were sick of “having my pay check taxed nearly in half, then paying taxes on everything I buy only to see it sent to other countries to solve their problems while we inch closer to the cliff.”.Political commentator Concerned Canadian added that “at a time of unprecedented domestic issues Carney just sent another $180 million of our funds to fund woke issues intentionally.”“No debate. No prior disclosure. No House of Commons vote. Just another of his unilateral decisions.”