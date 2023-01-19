Ottawa electric bus Jim Watson

The city of Ottawa announced $350 million in funding to go towards the purchase of 350 zero-emission buses and related charging infrastructure. The new buses are intended to replace the city's current diesel-powered buses.

"Any investment in public transit in Ottawa is an investment in the environment. With the new funding for our zero-emissions bus program the Government of Canada is contributing to these shared and critical priorities," said Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

