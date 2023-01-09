Target shooting
The federal government this year proposes to launch its long-promised national buyback of prohibited firearms starting in Prince Edward Island, according to a federal memo. Islanders own few guns and represent a low “risk assessment” before RCMP expand the program nationwide, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Prince Edward Island will be used as a pilot and will be the first point of collection based on the smaller number of firearms,” said an August 31 Transition Book for the Minister of Public Works. “As a result of lessons learned, gaps analysis and risk assessment would inform the second phase national rollout.”

