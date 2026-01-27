Liberals halt Bill C-9 committee study after calling for swift passage

The Liberal government abruptly froze parliamentary scrutiny of Bill C-9 on Tuesday, backing away from its push to fast-track the legislation just minutes after senior ministers publicly demanded its rapid approval.Cabinet’s reversal played out at the Commons justice committee, where Liberal MPs moved to suspend clause-by-clause study of the bill, which the government has framed as a key measure to combat anti-Semitism. Blacklock's Reporter says the move came shortly after Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon told reporters he expected the bill to pass quickly.Liberal MP Patricia Lattanzio, parliamentary secretary to the justice minister, introduced the motion to pause committee consideration of Bill C-9 for several weeks. She said the decision was about improving parliamentary function rather than shelving the legislation.“This is about making Parliament work, focusing on the outcomes, focusing and delivering on our responsibility to Canadians,” said Lattanzio, who represents the Montreal riding of Saint-Léonard–St. Michel.She urged MPs to set aside partisan conflict as the new session begins. .“Canadians expect Parliament to rise above partisan lines and focus on delivering real results,” Lattanzio said, adding that cooperation does not require unanimity but constructive engagement.The motion passed by a 7–1 vote, with the Bloc Québécois casting the sole dissent. It directs the justice committee to pause clause-by-clause review of Bill C-9 to allow members to turn their attention to other legislation.First introduced on Sept. 19, Bill C-9 proposes new Criminal Code offences banning the public display of symbols “principally used by or principally associated” with listed terrorist organizations, including the swastika and the Hamas flag. It would also criminalize acts of obstruction intended to intimidate people at places of worship, schools, assembly halls, or other religious or cultural institutions.The bill has spent roughly three months in committee and has drawn criticism from several civil liberties and advocacy groups, including the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, the Canadian Muslim Lawyers Association, and the National Council of Canadian Muslims.Attorney General Sean Fraser, speaking shortly before the committee vote, defended the legislation as an essential response to rising anti-Jewish hatred. .“Anti-Semitism is unacceptable and has no place in Canada,” Fraser said. “We must stand united against hatred in all its forms.”MacKinnon appeared unaware of the impending suspension when he spoke to reporters moments earlier. “We hope they pass it very quickly,” he said, adding that the government remained committed to its legislative agenda.“Look, we’re for our bills,” MacKinnon said. “They want to pass a bill, we’ll pass the bill. How about that?”He insisted the government would continue to advance the principles behind Bill C-9, saying Liberals would listen to Canadians but remained convinced the legislation was necessary.