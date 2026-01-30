Liberals insist digital ID will not be mandatory despite $6.6 billion program

The federal government says Canadians will never be forced to use a digital identification system, even as Ottawa has already spent billions developing the technology to access government services.In a written response tabled in the House of Commons, cabinet said digital credentials are strictly optional and there are no plans to create a mandatory national digital ID. Blacklock's Reporter says the statement came after questions from Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, who asked whether the government intended to require digital identification to access services or pay taxes.“Digital credentials are in use as an additional way to authenticate users, but they are a voluntary method for accessing Government of Canada services,” cabinet wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry response. “There are no plans or progress to report on the implementation of a national digital identification system as one is not being implemented.”The assurance follows federal budget language and internal memos that point to expanding digital services across departments. In its November 4 budget, cabinet said it would amend the Department of Employment and Social Development Act to support broader information sharing and digital services involving the public..Earlier documents show Ottawa hired consultants last spring to help centralize benefit claims through digital credentials. A May 20 memo titled Digital Credentials Issue outlined work underway to modernize access to programs such as tax filing and Old Age Security.The cost has grown sharply. According to a 2025 memo, Minister’s Transition Book 2: Departmental Business, the program has reached $6.6 billion. The department was initially granted $1.8 billion in project authority in 2017, later increased to $2.2 billion in April 2022 and again to $6.6 billion in November 2024.Cabinet said the goal is to streamline access to federal services, not restrict them. The Inquiry described the initiative as making it easier for individuals, businesses, and organizations to securely access digital services. .It said the Canadian Digital Service is developing platforms that allow departments to issue and verify digital versions of existing physical credentials such as permits and licences.“Access to federal services is not contingent on a digital identity nor is one being implemented or mandated,” cabinet wrote. It added that any sharing of information would require the consent of the credential holder and that Canadians will continue to have the option of accessing services by phone or in person.Despite repeated assurances, Conservatives have raised concerns that the growing scope and cost of the program could pave the way for mandatory digital identification in the future, a claim the government continues to deny.