Liberals introduce foreign influence transparency bill, finally

The Liberals unveiled a long-awaited bill aimed at identifying individuals and entities lobbying on behalf of foreign governments, particularly China. Blacklock's Reporter says Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced Monday the introduction of Bill C-70, named the Foreign Influence Transparency And Accountability Act, which would establish a registry to monitor and disclose such activities."We intend to proceed quickly," stated LeBlanc, expressing hope for bipartisan support in Parliament. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with opposition parties to implement the registry effectively.Under the proposed legislation, any person, corporation, union, or association representing a "foreign principal" would be required to disclose their activities or face penalties of up to five years' imprisonment and a $5 million fine. The bill defines foreign principals broadly to include foreign economic entities, powers, or states.Conservative MP Tom Kmiec emphasized the need for comprehensive disclosure, insisting on full transparency regarding the sources of funding and affiliations with foreign governments. He highlighted the importance of transparency, noting that many Western countries, including the United Kingdom and Australia, have similar registries.The bill also aims to prohibit deceptive conduct aimed at influencing democratic processes and activities prejudicial to the state's safety or interests. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has endorsed the idea of greater disclosure, recognizing it as a valuable tool to ensure foreign actors operate in the interests of Canadians.If passed, Bill C-70 would mark a significant step in Canada's efforts to counter foreign interference and enhance transparency in lobbying activities.