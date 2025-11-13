News

Liberals spend $392,000,000 in ‘international climate action projects’

Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Julie Dabrusin
Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Julie DabrusinJulie Dabrusin/Instagram
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Debt
Department Of Environment
Liberal Party Of Canada
Climate Change
Taxes
United Nations
Minister Of The Environment
Climate Action
Brazil
International Aid
Julie Dabrusin
2025 budget
Nathaniel Erskine-Smith
Prime Minister Mark Carney
COP30
International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)
Trust Fund for the Sustainable Development of the Brazilian Legal Amazon

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news