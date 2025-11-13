Liberals spend $392,000,000 in ‘international climate action projects’

At the COP30 in Belém, Brazil, Canada’s Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Julie Dabrusin, announced an “investment of $392 million for international climate action projects” in an effort to “[advance] Canada’s commitment to global climate leadership and inclusive, locally led climate solutions."According to the Department of Environment and Climate Change, the $392,000,000 of additional spending will “support new and enhanced climate adaptation measures, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and advance sustainable management initiatives in partnership with Canadian and international organizations.”.Notably, Canada has ‘invested’ $263 million with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in attempt to help implement and support the Climate Resilient Smallholder Program, an initiative that endeavours to “strengthen smallholder farmers’ resilience and adaptive capacity in developing countries while increasing productivity, expanding market access, and supporting sustainable livelihoods for the most vulnerable rural communities.”Earlier this week, Dabrusin also announced Canada’s initial $13, 000,000 investment in the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund for the Sustainable Development of the Brazilian Legal Amazon will be increased by an additional $4,300,000 for a total investment of $17,300,000 to “protect biodiversity and promote sustainable livelihoods across nine Amazonian states”.In a statement, the Department of Environment and Climate Change reiterated that “ambitious climate action must continue” and that Canada is “helping developing economies to build resilience, reduce emissions, and move toward a sustainable future, leaving no one behind.”.The Thursday announcement that Canada and the Department of Environment and Climate Change will spend an additional $392,000,000 on international climate change projects comes scarcely a week after Mark Carney and his Liberal government released its 2025 Budget, which has been harshly criticized by political actors, pundits, and politicians across the political spectrum, specifically because it has sharply increased Canada’s national debt, deficit, and spending, and has failed to cut taxes that have imploded Canada’s economy and eroded quality of life for Canadians, such as the Industrial Carbon Tax.For example, the 2025 Budget has outlined a deficit of $78.3 billion, a total “nearly twice the size forecast by the Liberals a year ago” and “ — 19% of every dollar that’s spent in Canada is going to be spent by the federal government under this budget.”Incredibly, under the Carney Budget, every “child born today in Canada inherits $33,000 of public federal debt.Even Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith has condemned Carney’s 2025 Budget, stating “My kids shouldn’t pay for today’s military or for me to save $400 in income taxes.”