Liberals launch media fund for woke content

The Liberal minority government is spending $10 million in taxpayer funds to launch its Changing Narratives Fund for “diverse communities.” The fund is to “fight discrimination” and work toward a “more inclusive Canada.”“The Government of Canada is committed to empowering diverse voices in the media and cultural industries to ensure their experiences and perspectives are better represented,” states the press release, issued Monday. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced the fund, which is designed to “support incentives and initiatives to encourage greater participation by diverse communities in the media and cultural industries” as well as meet the objectives of the Liberals’ Action Plan on Combatting Hate.The money will go towards Canadian entertainment, media and journalism industries. The Western Standard is one of the few outlets in Canada that refuse to take any government money in order to maintain its journalistic integrity. .“This initiative is aimed at supporting diverse communities and organizations, including indigenous, black, racialized, ethno-religious minorities, 2SLGBTQI+ and persons with disabilities,” reads the press release.The fund will allow them to “have their stories, experiences and perspectives better represented in the media and cultural industries,” claims the heritage department.“Which will allow Canadians to appreciate and understand Canada's diversity,” it adds.The most recent fund is merely tacked onto “three existing programs” the Trudeau Liberals have already created to sustain the nation’s dwindling mainstream media.“We are encouraging Canadians to appreciate and understand our country’s rich diversity through the media and culture industries, which is why we are supporting efforts to accurately reflect the voices, experiences and perspectives of diverse communities and organizations,” wrote St-Onge in the press release.“The Changing Narratives Fund is another tool that will help us make meaningful change in advancing inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility while also tackling all forms of racism and discrimination.”