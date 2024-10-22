News

Liberals launch media fund for woke content

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge, Canada's first 'out' lesbian to become a federal minister. Her ministry issues grants to Liberal-approved organizations promoting progressive social change, including some that actively condemn pro-life and pro-parent groups.
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge, Canada's first 'out' lesbian to become a federal minister. Her ministry issues grants to Liberal-approved organizations promoting progressive social change, including some that actively condemn pro-life and pro-parent groups. Courtesy CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Western Standard
Heritage minister Pascale St-Onge
Government of Canada i
Liberal minority government
Changing Narratives Fund
diverse communities
racism and discrimination

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news