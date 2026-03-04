Liberals leave budget watchdog leaderless as scrutiny of federal spending halted

Canada’s fiscal watchdog has gone dark after the federal cabinet failed to appoint a new Parliamentary Budget Officer, forcing a suspension of new reviews into Ottawa’s spending.Blacklock's Reporter says in a notice circulated to MPs and senators, the Parliamentary Budget Office confirmed it will stop publishing new reports and decline fresh requests from parliamentarians until a replacement is named. Analysts said existing files will continue to move forward, but full operations will not resume until the vacancy is filled.The leadership gap follows a seven-month standoff between the Liberal cabinet and Opposition MPs over the selection of what Conservatives described as a “neutral, unbiased and impartial” budget officer.Acting Budget Officer Jason Jacques departed Tuesday after cabinet declined to renew his contract. His predecessor, Yves Giroux, was also shown the door last September 5 when his term expired without extension.Appearing before the House of Commons government operations committee last week, Jacques described the transition as chaotic. He testified that Giroux received a phone call on his final day advising him he would not be renewed. Jacques said he himself was approached roughly 24 hours earlier to step in temporarily, adding the uncertainty was “not a good way to manage the office as a whole.”.Opposition MPs had pressed for greater parliamentary oversight of the appointment process. On November 20, the Commons government operations committee passed a motion calling for MPs to interview prospective nominees in an effort to build cross-party consensus.Conservative MP Kelly Block (Carlton Trail–Eagle Creek) argued at the time that the process should ensure agreement among all parties. Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau (Laurentides–Labelle) supported the motion, stressing the importance of selecting a budget officer who is neutral and impartial.Cabinet rejected the committee’s push.The Senate national finance committee had earlier urged the government to renew Giroux’s mandate rather than allow the position to sit vacant, with the committee chair telling him his work was “invaluable.”.Parliament established the Parliamentary Budget Office in 2006 to provide independent analysis of federal finances and spending. Over the years, its reports have frequently challenged government claims, drawing political backlash.Testifying at a 2023 hearing of the Commons industry committee, Giroux acknowledged the criticism that often followed publication of his office’s findings. He said accusations that analysts misunderstood issues or harboured ulterior motives were unfounded.Giroux told MPs he worked for parliamentarians and for the benefit of taxpayers and Canadians, insisting he had no vested interest in the outcomes of his reports.