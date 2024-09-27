Liberals make unsubstantiated claim climate plan saved 60 million cars’ worth of emissions

Liberal Government House Leader Karina Gould claimed her party’s climate plan cut emissions by “the equivalent of 60 million cars.” Aides did not substantiate the claim. Emissions went up in the last official reporting period, per Blacklock’s Reporter — and Canada has never had 60 million cars.“Let’s talk about the fight against climate change,” Gould told the Commons. “We know this is one of the most existential threats our country is facing and that the world indeed is facing. If we want to have a country where our children can prosper, where our children can grow and our grandchildren can prosper, we have to fight climate change. That means we have to have a comprehensive plan.”“Stephen Harper had the worst climate record in the world and Canadians were ashamed of our actions when it came to climate change when the leader of the opposition was in government.”“We just got the news our climate plan is working. The equivalent of 60 million cars have been taken off the road in climate emission reductions because of the work we have put forward.”Gould did not identify any source for the claim. Motor vehicles on the road number 26.3 million, according to yearly Vehicle Registration reports compiled by Statistics Canada.The Department of Environment did not comment on Gould’s claim. The department in its last official reporting to the United Nations, a May 2 National Inventory report, acknowledged annual greenhouse gas emissions increased in 2022 by 9.3 million tonnes to 708 million tonnes.“Emissions from transport have generally increased,” said the report. The transportation sector is the largest single source of emissions in Canada, a total 196 million tonnes a year.Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault acknowledged emissions were up. “We knew emissions were going to bounce back,” he told reporters at the time.The Canadian Climate Institute, a federally-subsidized advocacy group, in an unofficial September 19 report said emissions may have fallen slightly last year, by less than 1%, from 703 million tons to 702 million tons.The Institute stressed its early estimate of national emissions was preliminary. The institute in the past two years received a total $30.5 million in federal grants, subsidies and consulting fees for “policy analysis,” according to records.Gould’s office did not reply to questions regarding her remarks contradicting the National Inventory report and the “60 million cars” claim. Gould told reporters September 16 it was vital to ensure “Canadians have access to good quality information in a time of incredible disinformation” and that politicians speak plainly to the public. “Our job is to be upfront and honest with Canadians,” she said..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.