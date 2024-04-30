Liberals, NDP block motion to investigate foreign hires at taxpayer-funded battery plants

Amidst growing concerns over the hiring practices at taxpayer-subsidized electric vehicle battery plants, Liberal and New Democrat MPs have rebuffed calls for investigations at the Commons industry committee. The debate centers on allegations that foreign workers are being prioritized over Canadians in hiring processes at these subsidized facilities.Conservative MP Ryan Willians (Bay of Quinte, Ont.) brought the issue to the forefront, emphasizing the need to prioritize Canadian workers in industries supported by substantial taxpayer subsidies. "For $15 billion Canadians should have been put front and center," asserted Willians.Canada’s Building Trades Union recently petitioned cabinet to intervene, demanding that automakers benefiting from federal aid prioritize the hiring of Canadians. The petition specifically highlighted concerns regarding the Stellantis and LG Energy battery plant in Windsor, Ont., where international workers are allegedly being favored over local skilled tradespeople.Willians spearheaded a motion requesting the appearance of auto executives and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne for questioning, aiming to shed light on the hiring practices at these subsidized facilities. However, the motion was rejected by Liberal and New Democrat MPs in a 6-5 vote.New Democrat MP Brian Masse (Windsor West, Ont.) defended the decision, stating, "I can’t support basically some type of fishing expedition."Meanwhile, Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull (Whitby, Ont.), parliamentary secretary for industry, cited scheduling constraints as a reason for rejecting further investigation. "Our committee calendar is completely full," Turnbull stated, proposing to defer the matter until the fall.In a parallel development, a Conservative motion to scrutinize contracts awarded to all subsidized battery makers faced similar resistance from Liberal and New Democrat MPs. Conservative MP Rick Perkins (South Shore-St. Margarets, N.S.) challenged the government to provide transparency regarding job guarantees, accusing it of failing to prioritize Canadian employment.However, Liberal MP Majid Jowhari (Richmond Hill, Ont.) defended the decision to withhold contract details, arguing that they were drafted in confidence and should not be publicly disclosed.The controversy underscores broader concerns surrounding job guarantees and transparency in subsidized industries. With cabinet having approved $52.5 billion in subsidies for electric vehicle battery manufacturers, the issue remains a focal point of debate, with stakeholders advocating for greater accountability and transparency in hiring practices.