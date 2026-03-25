Liberals, NDP defeat Tory bill on parole reform at second reading

A Conservative private member’s bill aimed at reducing the frequency of parole hearings for convicted murderers has been defeated in the House of Commons after Liberals and New Democrats voted against it at second reading.Bill C-243, introduced by Edmonton Griesbach MP Kerry Diotte, proposed extending the time between parole hearings to five years following an offender’s first application, replacing the current system that allows annual hearings. The legislation was intended to ease the emotional strain on families of murder victims who must repeatedly attend parole proceedings.“This was an opportunity for all parties to collaborate and make a meaningful difference in the lives of the families of murder victims,” Diotte said following the vote. “This is a disappointing outcome for the many Canadians who supported this bill and for the advocates and family members who were hoping it would proceed.”The proposed law sought to eliminate yearly parole applications for convicted killers, arguing the current process forces families to relive trauma on a regular basis. Under the changes, offenders would only be eligible to reapply every five years after their initial hearing.The bill had garnered backing from several police and labour organizations prior to the vote, including the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, the Canadian Police Association, the Alberta Federation of Police Associations, and multiple municipal police associations.Despite that support, the legislation failed to advance, halting its progress in Parliament. Diotte said he will continue to push for parole reform and pressure the Liberal government to revisit the issue.“We must never forget the loved ones left behind after a murder,” he said. “I’ll continue to push until they start listening to Canadians.”