Liberals, NDP support nationwide hard drug decriminalization

The House of Commons by a 210-117 vote have endorsed a recommendation to decriminalize possession of heroin, cocaine and all other illegal drugs nationwide, according to Blacklock's Reporter. The result came with little comment during a flurry of Commons votes on committee reports on Friday.The Commons Public Safety Committee recommended "that the Government of Canada decriminalize simple possession of all illicit drugs." A House majority, all but Conservative MPs, voted in favour."Why has it come to this?" asked Conservative MP Jacques Gourde."We have reached the end of the road and nothing better lies ahead if we continue down this path," he said.The recommendation was contained in a report file by the committee in 2022. The "path forward" report, about "reducing gun and gang violence in Canada," did not explain the reference."This study had to be undertaken in a timely manner as various communities across Canada have recently observed a disturbing surge in gun and gang violence which has had a devastating impact," wrote the committee.Cabinet in a formal written response to the report was noncommittal on decriminalization."The government recognizes there are increasing calls from a wide range of stakeholders to decriminalize the simple possession of drugs as another tool to reduce stigma that can lead many to hide their drug use and avoid seeking supports including treatment," it wrote."The government is exploring policy approaches and a broader framework that would ease the impact of criminal prohibitions in certain circumstances."The Commons vote came two years after MPs killed an NDP bill on decriminalization. Bill C-216 An Act To Amend The Controlled Drugs And Substances Act proposed to decriminalize simple possession of cocaine, fentanyl, heroine, morphine and opium currently punishable by a maximum seven years' imprisonment."Its time has come," NDP MP Gord Johns, sponsor of the bill, told the Commons at the time."I know there is support in this Parliament for the measures proposed in the bill from many members and from many parties."Fourteen Liberal MPs joined New Democrats in voting for the bill in 2022, while three Liberals abstained: Jamie Battiste, Arielle Kayabaga and Adam van Koeverden.Liberal MP Hanley, a former Yukon medical officer of health, told a 2022 hearing of the Commons Health Committee that "modernizing drug policy including ultimately decriminalization of personal possession of illegal drugs" was likely.A federal Expert Task Force on Substance Use in a 2021 report said simple possession of narcotics like cocaine and heroin should be decriminalized nationwide. "Penalties of any kind for the simple possession and use of substances are harmful to Canadians," said the report.