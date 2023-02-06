Pierre Poilievre

The House of Commons defeated a Conservative motion by 116-205 to enact reforms to improve bail and keep violent criminals in jail. 

“That, given that, after eight years of the government’s soft on crime policies, violent crime has increased by 32%,” said Conservative MPs Raquel Dancho (Kildonan-St. Paul) and Rob Moore (Fundy Royal) in a Monday motion. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

Qitao Cheng
Qitao Cheng

That's why I always bring a gun with me,although it's a BB gun.I'm a foreigner and I haven't get my PAL.Never trust the security of Canada under such a crazy liberal government

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Of course they want a major surge in violent crime because that just gets votes when they pretend to be concerned, like disarming the law abiding firearms owning citizens.

When the average voting person realizes these liberals are just plain evil then we can get back to safe streets.

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

I am not a violent criminal nor am I related to nor have violent criminal friends. We all know the government is soft on crime. Just look at the violent criminal (a doctor) who through a bicycle at a lockdown protestor's vehicle window with no charges laid.

What does affect me and all of us are the federal politicians as they commit human rights violations that no one could have ever imagined possible 3 years ago. What does affect all of us are the politicians and senior bureaucrats that answer to and carry out the agenda of the World Economic forum.

While I have no love for violent criminals, these politicians are the ones that affect our lives and those of our loved ones. These are the people we should be concerned about.

guest714
guest714

Of course the liberal/ndp communist coalition voted against it they want people to be living in fear. In their eyes violent criminals need to be dealt with compassion and kindness. The amount of crimes committed well people are out on bail is staggering I’m sure. Somebody getting in a bar brawl Would be denied bail over a repeat violent offender you can guarantee,

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Of course the parasite Liberals and socialist let the criminals go so they can harass and victimize law abiding citizens, then turn the law abiding citizens into criminals when they try to defend their property, family and themselves! Criminals running the un-justice system letting more criminals walk the streets! It’s all apart of there, the WEF UN and globalist, agenda!

