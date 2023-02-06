The House of Commons defeated a Conservative motion by 116-205 to enact reforms to improve bail and keep violent criminals in jail.
“That, given that, after eight years of the government’s soft on crime policies, violent crime has increased by 32%,” said Conservative MPs Raquel Dancho (Kildonan-St. Paul) and Rob Moore (Fundy Royal) in a Monday motion.
The motion said violent repeat offenders are obtaining bail more easily. It said increasing crime and violence are putting Canadians at risk.
The motion called on the Canadian government to fix the bail system by repealing elements enacted by Bill C-75, which force judges to release violent repeat offenders onto the streets. It requested Canada’s bail laws be strengthened to ensure people prohibited of possessing firearms and are accused of these offences do not obtain bail.
The motion concluded by asking for the justice system to put the rights of law-abiding people ahead of violent repeat offenders.
All Conservative MPs voted in favour of the motion. Every Liberal, Bloc Quebecois, and NDP MP voted against it.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said the Liberal-NDP coalition “votes against Conservative motion to fix the broken bail system.”
“After 8 years of Justin Trudeau, our cities have become crime zones,” said Poilievre.
“Help us bring an end to this madness & bring home safe streets.”
BREAKING: Liberal-NDP soft-on-crime coalition votes against Conservative motion to fix the broken bail systemAfter 8 years of Justin Trudeau, our cities have become crime zones.Help us bring an end to this madness & bring home safe streets. Sign: https://t.co/ftdDQU15v3pic.twitter.com/7diT1GvAc7
Poilievre linked to a petition, which starts off with the Conservatives saying Trudeau’s soft-on-crime policies “have unleashed a wave of violent crime in our communities.”
The petition said catch-and-release policies and removing mandatory jail time for gun crimes has failed to protect vulnerable people. It added the Canadian government was cracking down on hunters and farmers with Bill C-21 while failing to address illegal weapons going onto the streets.
“We the undersigned call on the Liberal government to prioritize the rights of victims rather than the rights of offenders by keeping violent criminals where they belong, behind bars,” said the Conservatives.
Poilievre said on January 9 habitual violent offenders should not be let out of prison.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(5) comments
That's why I always bring a gun with me,although it's a BB gun.I'm a foreigner and I haven't get my PAL.Never trust the security of Canada under such a crazy liberal government
Of course they want a major surge in violent crime because that just gets votes when they pretend to be concerned, like disarming the law abiding firearms owning citizens.
When the average voting person realizes these liberals are just plain evil then we can get back to safe streets.
I am not a violent criminal nor am I related to nor have violent criminal friends. We all know the government is soft on crime. Just look at the violent criminal (a doctor) who through a bicycle at a lockdown protestor's vehicle window with no charges laid.
What does affect me and all of us are the federal politicians as they commit human rights violations that no one could have ever imagined possible 3 years ago. What does affect all of us are the politicians and senior bureaucrats that answer to and carry out the agenda of the World Economic forum.
While I have no love for violent criminals, these politicians are the ones that affect our lives and those of our loved ones. These are the people we should be concerned about.
Of course the liberal/ndp communist coalition voted against it they want people to be living in fear. In their eyes violent criminals need to be dealt with compassion and kindness. The amount of crimes committed well people are out on bail is staggering I’m sure. Somebody getting in a bar brawl Would be denied bail over a repeat violent offender you can guarantee,
Of course the parasite Liberals and socialist let the criminals go so they can harass and victimize law abiding citizens, then turn the law abiding citizens into criminals when they try to defend their property, family and themselves! Criminals running the un-justice system letting more criminals walk the streets! It’s all apart of there, the WEF UN and globalist, agenda!
