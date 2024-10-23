Liberals, NDPs vote against Indian interference investigation — even though it was an NDP motion

Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s swift expulsion of Indian diplomats and the RCMP’s bombshell Thanksgiving announcement, the Liberals are reluctant to launch an investigation.The NDPs initially pushed for an investigation into the Government of India, but moved to block their own motion at the 11th hour.MPs on the Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee held an emergency meeting on Friday, four days after the RCMP’s announcement, where they agreed to launch a study into “electoral interference and violent criminal activities carried out by agents of the Government of India.”.WATCH: Singh propagates Trudeau's allegation there's Conservative traitors in the House . Trudeau’s party attempted to block the investigation into Indian interference on Monday, while the other parties — including the NDP — supported it. In fact, it was NDP MP Alistair MacGregor who put forward the motion to open the investigation. However, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh quickly changed his tune. After he decried the Liberals for blocking the creation of a committee to investigate Indian interference on Monday, the next day, the NDPs blocked the committee from undergoing said investigation. Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman posted an update to social media Tuesday during the Public Safety Committee. “Minutes ago: The Liberal-NDP coalition voted to BLOCK the study into Indian Interference at committee,” wrote Lantsman. “They’ve made a joke of this and now they are blocking an actual study.” .WATCH: RCMP concedes ‘no imminent threat’ from India despite alarming Thanksgiving announcement .WATCH: Peter MacKay tells Indian media Canada’s security is broken, can’t weed out terrorists .The NDPs, prior to the committee meeting where they blocked the investigation, released a statement slamming the Liberals for “blocking work to look into interference (and), violence by India” and bragged about their “proposal to establish a new committee on India.”On Thanksgiving Monday, the RCMP announced Canadians faced a serious threat to public safety and said Indian operatives were linked to “violent extremism,” including extortion and murder on Canadian soil, and Trudeau promptly ousted six Indian diplomats. A week later the Mounties conceded there was actually no imminent threat.