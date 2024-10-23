News

Liberals, NDPs vote against Indian interference investigation — even though it was an NDP motion

Prime Minister Trudeau with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. Now that Singh has terminated his cooperation with the prime minister, Mr. Trudeau is relying on Bloc leader Francois Legault. However, M.Legault's support comes at a price....
Prime Minister Trudeau with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. Now that Singh has terminated his cooperation with the prime minister, Mr. Trudeau is relying on Bloc leader Francois Legault. However, M.Legault's support comes at a price....Courtesy CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Government Of India
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
NDP MP Alistair MacGregor
Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman
Indian Interference

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news