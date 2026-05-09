Liberals open door to Chinese EV imports citing affordability despite forced labour concerns

The federal government is allowing tens of thousands of Chinese electric vehicles into Canada, with Industry Minister Mélanie Joly defending the move as a matter of consumer choice and affordability while sidestepping direct questions about potential forced labour in supply chains.Speaking at a Commons industry committee, Joly said Chinese-made electric vehicles are widely used globally and offer competitive technology at lower prices, making them appealing to Canadian consumers.“They are very popular across the country,” Joly said. “What we want is affordability… we need to make sure we offer Canadians choice.”Blacklock's Reporter says the policy shift took effect March 11, when cabinet suspended a 100% tariff on Chinese battery electric vehicles and introduced an import quota of 49,000 units in the first year — roughly half of Canada’s EV market. The quota is set to rise by 6.5% annually.The decision marks a reversal from earlier federal action that imposed tariffs on Chinese EVs over concerns they could undermine Canada’s domestic auto sector.Conservative MPs pressed Joly on whether the government had ensured imported vehicles were not linked to forced labour, particularly in China’s Xinjiang region, where reports have tied industrial supply chains to human rights abuses..A 2024 report by Human Rights Watch found Xinjiang produces about 9% of the world’s aluminum and has been developed as a major hub for heavy industry, raising concerns about materials used in global manufacturing, including automotive production.MP Ted Falk repeatedly asked Joly whether she believes forced labour exists in China and how Canada could verify supply chains. Joly declined to give a direct answer, instead saying Canada would follow positions outlined by the United Nations.“That’s a question you should ask the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” she said, noting she no longer holds that portfolio.Further criticism came from Conservative MP Raquel Dancho, who pointed out the government had previously justified tariffs on Chinese EVs by warning they could harm Canada’s auto industry.“You’ve made a deal with China that directly undermines the Canadian auto industry,” Dancho said, quoting earlier government statements.Joly defended the change, citing evolving global trade conditions and affordability concerns for consumers. She said any issues related to forced labour would be addressed through legislation, though she did not provide specifics.