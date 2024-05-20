Liberals oppose revealing safe supply drug contracts amid black market concerns

Liberal MPs have resisted calls for transparency regarding payments to pharmaceutical companies for "safe supply" opioids, as police confirm that these taxpayer-funded narcotics are being diverted to the black market for profit.“Allow the public to see the contracts,” urged Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.) during a Commons government operations committee meeting. “What do you have to be afraid of?”Blacklock's Reporter said Genuis introduced a motion requesting the committee “order the production of all contracts, agreements or memoranda of understanding to which the Government of Canada is a party signed since January 1, 2016” concerning opioid purchases. He stressed, “There are contracts involving this government and big pharmaceutical companies involved in producing and selling dangerous hard drugs which then end up on our streets.”“Big pharmaceutical companies are involved in supplying hard drugs that are used as part of the government’s so-called ‘safe supply’ program,” Genuis added. “These programs are a failure. We oppose them. In any event, we believe the public has a right to see the contracts.”Liberal MPs blocked the committee vote on the motion. “I don’t think this is a motion we should move forward with,” said Liberal MP Majid Jowhari (Richmond Hill, Ont.). He suggested, “We should go back and look at it and say our objective is to get an understanding of the source of safe supply and how it is being procured, which is different than going and saying, ‘Give us all the contracts.’”Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk (Windsor-Tecumseh, Ont.) argued that the push for contract disclosure was politically motivated. “They are against safe supply and safe consumption sites,” Kusmierczyk said. “That is clearly spelled out by my Conservative colleagues.”In testimony before the Commons health committee on April 15, RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald confirmed that "safe supply" opioids were indeed being diverted to the black market. “It is an emerging concern and something we’re following closely,” he stated.“Has organized crime incorporated safe supply pharmaceuticals into their trafficking operations?” asked Conservative MP Todd Doherty (Cariboo-Prince George, B.C.). McDonald replied, “Yes. Organized crime groups are trafficking not only illicit substances but any prescription drugs they can get their hands on.”Doherty highlighted a recent investigation in Prince George, where organized crime members were found “literally standing outside of pharmacies buying or collecting safe supply from those who were receiving it.” McDonald confirmed the accuracy of this account, responding, “Yes.”