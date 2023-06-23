Netflix logo on TV

Netflix logo on TV 

 Courtesy Freestocks on Unsplash

First it was online news outlets. Now it’s Roku and streaming TV services.

The Liberals are using C-11, the online amendment to the Broadcast Act, to require internet broadcasters to include ‘diversity quotas’ for streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV.

Tags

(1) comment

CN
CN

C-11 needs to be scrapped now.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.