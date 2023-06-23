First it was online news outlets. Now it’s Roku and streaming TV services.
The Liberals are using C-11, the online amendment to the Broadcast Act, to require internet broadcasters to include ‘diversity quotas’ for streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV.
It is the first major revision to the Broadcast Act since 1991.
Under proposed draft regulations, the CRTC would require the companies to dedicate 30% of its spending on independent English programming — such as programming for children and youth, dramas, documentaries, news and public affairs — to go to producers who self-identify as ‘indigenous, official language minorities, visible and sexual minorities or disabled.’ Those requirements would increase to 35% by 2026.
The government calls it an issue of “Canadian cultural sovereignty” on the Canada Gazette website.
“Online broadcasting undertakings have a significant impact on Canada’s broadcasting system, but have been exempt from broadcasting regulations,” according to the executive summary of the legislation.
“While many online undertakings make significant investments through foreign location and service production, they lack obligations to reinvest into production of Canadian content and support local creative talent.”
The CRTC would also be forced to consider demographic data when setting those requirements, including the participation of black, indigenous and other “racialized persons.”
Indigenous mandates would need to stress “the importance of reconciliation with indigenous peoples and the challenges and obstacles that they face, including those stemming from historical injustices or the legacies of colonialism.”
Likewise, sexual minority programming would need to focus on “the challenges and obstacles that they face, including systemic racism and the obstacles faced by those whose first language is not an official language.”
The rules are similar to requirements the CRTC applied to the CBC when it renewed its broadcasting licence last year.
Commonly known as the “online streaming act,” C-11 received Royal Assent in April and is to be implemented this year. Consultations on the draft regulations are open until July 25.
There had been fears the government would use the legislation to go after individual content creators, but earlier this month issued a directive instructing the CRTC to ensure the rules do not apply to social media users who post their own videos.
The law will only apply to commercial broadcasters that stream content online with the provision they also stream that content on television or radio.
Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre vowed to scrap C-11 if elected and replace it with a so-called ‘Free Speech Act.’
C-11 needs to be scrapped now.
