News

Liberals pledge to counter populism and defend abortion rights ahead of 2025 election

Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez FerradaCourtesy Government of Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Abortion
Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news