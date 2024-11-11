Liberals pledge to counter populism and defend abortion rights ahead of 2025 election

Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada, co-chair of the Liberal re-election committee, vowed this week that the Liberals would "stand up to a rise of populism," warning that the upcoming election may see a surge in populist support for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Blacklock's Reporter says she also highlighted abortion as a key issue, signaling the party’s intent to defend access to reproductive rights as a central platform.“What I see on the ground is there are a lot of people who want to stand with us, who want to stand up to a rise of populism,” Martinez Ferrada told reporters. Her comments were in response to questions on how recent U.S. presidential election results could influence Canada’s political landscape. She underscored the party’s readiness to face Poilievre’s Conservatives, adding, “We’re going to make sure we are ready for the next campaign.”Martinez Ferrada also noted rising concerns among Canadians over access to abortion. "It’s not just a sense that we have the right to abortion but that we have access to abortion," she said. "It’s important to break this taboo around abortion. Women here have real concerns."The minister’s comments come as the Liberal Party eyes the October 2025 election, though opposition parties have indicated they may push for an earlier vote. Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs have pledged to force an election at the first opportunity to topple the 44th Parliament.The issue of abortion has remained largely dormant in Canada’s political arena since 1988, when the Supreme Court ruled against existing abortion restrictions in R. v. Morgentaler, effectively leaving Canada without an abortion law. A 1990 attempt to reintroduce regulations through Bill C-43 failed after it was narrowly defeated in the Senate. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated he would act to protect abortion rights if necessary, although no legislative steps have been taken.“We will continue to defend women’s rights,” Martinez Ferrada affirmed, emphasizing that abortion access would remain a priority for the Liberals in the face of any potential restrictions.As the next election approaches, Martinez Ferrada indicated that the party would prioritize recruiting candidates committed to these values and underscored the importance of the upcoming campaign. "We will continue to have these conversations, continue to look for the candidates we need," she said, vowing that the Liberals will counter populism while promoting policies that protect Canadians’ rights.