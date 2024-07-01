Liberals polled Canadians on resentment of ‘the rich’ before hiking capital gains tax

The Trudeau Liberals quietly polled Canadians on resentment against “the rich” before announcing an $18 billion hike in the capital gains tax, per Blacklock’s Reporter. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is a millionaire herself, within days of receiving the results from the $129,893 research poll commissioned by her department began characterizing capital gains tax critics as having “rich friends.”This week the capital gains tax increases from 50% to 66% on gains over $250,000, per Freeland’s April 16 budget announced the capital gains tax on the sale of commercial buildings, vacation homes, small businesses and other equity.“Common concerns raised were that wages have not kept up with inflation and that there is a growing gap between the rich, who have become richer in recent years, and everyone else,” reads the report. Canadians overall complained the economy was terrible. “Most did not expect the economy to improve,” wrote researchers. “Most participants felt the Canadian economy is in a bad state and used words such as ‘unaffordable,’ ‘declining,’ ‘expensive,’ ‘rough,’ ‘strained,’ ‘terrible,’ ‘unstable’ and ‘unpredictable’ to describe it.”Researchers identified complaints that wealthy Canadians “have become richer” but did not elaborate.“Concerns were frequently raised about how wages have not kept up with rising prices,” wrote researchers.“There were also comments about the perceived growing gap between the rich, who many think have become richer in recent years, and everyone else who were seen to be struggling more and more.”The report was delivered to cabinet February 23. Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau within days began characterizing Opposition MPs as friends of the wealthy. “The Conservative Party is still the party that lowers taxes for the rich,” said Trudeau on February 28. “The opposition leader is taking cues from his lobbyist entourage on how to make the rich richer,” he said April 17. “All they (Conservatives) support is austerity and their rich friends,” said Freeland April 29. “Conservatives are stepping up for the rich,” said Trudeau June 11, while Freeland on the same day said “They are voting in favour of their rich lobbyist friends.”“Conservatives want to protect their rich friends,” said Trudeau June 19.The tax hike is expected to raise $18 billion in revenue for the federal treasury, provinces and territories.Freeland on June 18 in the House of Commons showed resentment for “multimillionaires,” despite being one herself. “They could be on the side of a nurse or a welder, a Canadian who lives paycheque to paycheque, or they could side with a multimillionaire,” said Freeland.“It did not surprise anyone on this side of the House that the Conservatives yet again chose their rich lobbyist friends. Shame on them.”Minister Freeland and her husband Graham Bowley, a New York Times staffer, are millionaires who have held title to seven-figure properties in Toronto, New York and London, England with additional investments in Alberta and Ukraine, according to ethics filings.