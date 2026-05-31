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Liberals projected to add over $1 trillion to Canada's debt by 2030

By 2030, the Liberal government is predicted to add $1 trillion in new debt to Canada's federal debt since being elected in 2015.
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Liberals projected to add over $1 trillion to Canada's debt by 2030
Roman Barber
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