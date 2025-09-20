Liberals push bill to let Canada Post open mail without a warrant

Conservatives are warning that a new Liberal bill giving postal inspectors the power to open Canadians’ mail without a warrant is unconstitutional and an attack on civil rights.Bill C-2, An Act Respecting Certain Measures Relating To The Security Of The Border, would let inspectors open ordinary letters they consider suspicious. Blacklock's Reporter says since 1867, Canadian law has barred anyone, including government officials, from intercepting private mail.“You can go ahead and open my mail if a justice of the peace says so,” said Conservative MP Roman Baber (York Centre, Ont.). “That’s the only difference. There is no warrant requirement under this legislation and that is what we fundamentally object to. Opening mail without judicial oversight is an assault on all Canadians.”.Baber said requiring Canada Post to get judicial approval was not burdensome. “Hold onto the envelope, swear an affidavit and go see a justice of the peace. If their worship says yes, then open the envelope. But until then, stay out of the business of Canadians.”Conservative MP Tamara Kronis (Nanaimo–Ladysmith, B.C.) echoed the concerns, calling the bill overly broad and a guaranteed legal fight. “This change is a litigation magnet,” she said. “A sealed letter is sacred. It deserves the same constitutional respect as the home from which it came and the home to which it is bound.”.Canada Post has argued criminals use the mail to traffic narcotics, pointing to a 2022 report that said two-thirds of drugs seized were found in mail destined for First Nations and northern hamlets.Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North), parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader, dismissed Conservative concerns as fearmongering. “Conservatives give you the impression that letter carriers can walk around and start opening up Canadians’ mail,” he said. “It’s just not true.”