Liberals push Commons petition to regulate lying by public officials

A new petition in the House of Commons is calling on Parliament to impose rules against public office holders who knowingly spread false or misleading information.Sponsored by Liberal MP Yvan Baker (Etobicoke Centre, Ont.), Petition E-6878 argues that disinformation by elected officials “erode trust and degrade informed debate” and poses a threat to democracy, unity, and public safety. Blacklock's Reporter said the petition urges Ottawa to “require transparency in political communication” and adopt a national framework to counter political disinformation, including accountability standards for officials who lie.A similar petition introduced July 30 by Liberal MP Kim Bardeesy (Taiaiako’n-Parkdale, Ont.) has gathered more than 34,000 signatures and suggested Parliament criminalize false statements by office holders. Bardeesy previously said he sponsored the petition as a courtesy to constituents and did not personally support it..Under current House of Commons practice, officials who mislead Parliament are usually cited for contempt, which can result in naming and shaming but rarely leads to jail. The last threatened imprisonment of a public official dates to 1891, when a Superintendent of the Government Printing Bureau fled the city before being sanctioned. More recently, Privacy Commissioner George Radwanski in 2003 and Deputy RCMP Commissioner Barbara George in 2008 were cited for misleading committees, but neither faced criminal penalties.No Canadian Parliament has ever codified definitions of truth or sanctions for lying, though other legislatures are exploring the issue. A committee of the Welsh Parliament recommended last February that MPs define “deliberate deception” to improve accountability.The petition now awaits consideration by the Commons, raising questions about how Canada might formally regulate the truthfulness of its elected and appointed officials.