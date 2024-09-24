Liberals push motion to recognize Palestinian state

The Trudeau Liberals, in a move contrary to all former Liberal and Conservative governments, pushed through a committee motion recognizing a State of Palestine, with no conditions mentioned.Liberal MP Omar Alghabra’s motion, which passed with the help of the NDP and Bloc Québécois, will be discussed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee over the course of four meetings and finally voted on. Conservatives slammed the motion and warned this historic decision would shatter ties with global allies and reward terrorists. .WATCH: Terror group Hamas thanks Trudeau's Liberals for stance on ceasefire in Gaza.The Liberals’ motion calls for the committee to “support the recognition of a viable and independent State of Palestine,” but does not elaborate.MPs should “dedicate up to four meetings to immediately study the issue of how the Government of Canada can advance the recognition of the State of Palestine within a two-state solution” with Israel, where they will “live side by side,” states the motion.On October 7, Hamas terrorists, as defined by the Government of Canada, attacked Israel and took hundreds of hostages. A brutal war has been waging in the Middle East ever since. Israel and Hamas prior to the attacks were living under a peace agreement, which Hamas breached. .WATCH: Entire Ontario community walks Jewish child to school after he was beaten by anti-Israel mob.Conservatives staunchly disagree with the Liberals attempt to recognize the Hamas-led Palestinians with no designated borders as a state."Every Liberal on the committee voted in favour of rewarding terrorists for the October 7th massacre," wrote Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman on social media. She slammed "Liberals like Anthony Housefather," who have previously been vocal in supporting Israel, for being "silent on this."“It has been the longstanding position of Canadian governments — both Conservative and Liberal — that the recognition of Palestinian statehood and a lasting, durable peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through a negotiated agreement between Israelis and Palestinians,” wrote Conservative MP Michael Chong on social media after Tuesday’s meeting..Chong pointed out this decision “breaks rank with Canada’s closest G7 and NATO allies” and would be “devastating to Canada’s national interest” and standing in these organizations.Worse, it would “set back the cause of peace in the Middle East,” wrote Chong.“In the aftermath of the October 7th attacks it would send a message to terrorist groups and authoritarian states that violence is an effective means to an end — such as the recognition of statehood.”.Poilievre calls on feds to take global Jihad Friday seriously.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.