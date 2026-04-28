Liberals push through closure on committee power grab with help from floor-crossing MPs

The Liberal government has forced an end to debate on its controversial plan to seize control of Commons committees, relying on support from recently defected MPs to push the motion through Parliament.Blacklock's Reporter says in a 173-163 vote, the House of Commons backed closure on Motion No. 9, a move that clears the way for cabinet to secure majority control of all committees — effectively shutting down opposition-led scrutiny of government spending, contracts and appointments.Among those voting with the government were former opposition MPs Lori Idlout and Marilyn Gladu, whose support helped tip the balance in favour of the Liberals.Conservative MP Garnett Genuis blasted the move, accusing the government of abandoning principle in favour of consolidating power.“This Prime Minister and this Liberal government stand for absolutely nothing except the pursuit of power,” Genuis told the Commons, criticizing the recruitment of MPs from across the political spectrum.The vote follows a series of defections since November that handed the Liberals their first working majority in the chamber since 2019. With that advantage, cabinet introduced Motion 9 last week and quickly moved to cut off debate..Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer said the government is undermining Parliament by both changing committee structures and limiting discussion.“They are stacking the decks on committees with this motion, and now they are shutting down debate on that very motion,” Scheer said, calling the process a betrayal of parliamentary norms.Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon defended the move, arguing Canadians expect Parliament to function efficiently and suggesting newly aligned MPs reflect a shift toward cooperation.“It does not happen often that governments grow to have a majority during a mandate, but this motion simply seeks to give effect,” MacKinnon said, adding the change will allow the government to move more quickly on its agenda.Green Party MP Elizabeth May described the motion as unprecedented, noting it alters long-standing parliamentary rules without the usual consensus among parties.The passage of closure paves the way for final approval of Motion 9, a measure critics say will significantly reduce real-time oversight of the Liberal government at committee level, where much of Parliament’s investigative work traditionally takes place.