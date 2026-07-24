Liberals reject calls for public hearings on Canada Post cuts

The federal government says it will not launch public hearings into sweeping Canada Post service cuts, arguing its priority is implementing reforms aimed at improving the Crown corporation's financial position.In a formal response to a House of Commons petition, cabinet said a comprehensive review of Canada Post's future could come later, but immediate changes to the postal service take precedence.“While a fulsome review of the future of Canada Post may be pursued at a later date, the government is prioritizing the implementation of recommendations as a key first step to put the Canadian postal service on a stronger financial footing,” cabinet wrote.Blacklock's Reporter said the government described the planned service reductions as “a first and necessary step.”Cabinet added it remains committed to transparency as the changes are rolled out and said it will consider feedback from Canadians and stakeholders before deciding whether additional reforms are required.The response was tabled in the House of Commons following Petition 451-01070, sponsored by Conservative MP Mark Strahl of Chilliwack-Hope, B.C.The petition urged Ottawa to halt the planned service reductions and “immediately launch a fully transparent public mandate review of Canada Post that allows all stakeholders to provide meaningful input.”Last Sept. 25, cabinet approved a series of major reforms, including replacing remaining door-to-door mail delivery with community mailboxes, ending daily weekday mail delivery and repealing a 1994 moratorium that prevented the closure of rural post offices.Public Works Minister Joel Lightbound later told the Commons government operations committee that the Crown corporation required “structural reforms.”Opposition MPs have repeatedly pressed the government and Canada Post for details on the scope of the planned cuts.Appearing before the government operations committee on June 18, Canada Post CEO Doug Ettinger said the federal government had already received the corporation's complete restructuring plan.“They have the whole plan,” Ettinger told MPs. “They have been asking lots of questions since then. We've been clarifying things. They have the full plan.”.He said changes are unavoidable if Canada Post is to remain viable.“Some things are going to have to change,” Ettinger said. “But we can do so in a way that creates a better service tailored to the current and modern needs of a growing country.”Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau questioned why MPs have struggled to obtain information about the planned reforms.“Why is it we have to keep running after information?” she asked.“I understand totally what you're saying,” Ettinger replied. “I feel for you and your riding which could have a number of changes.”