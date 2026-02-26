News

Liberals reject Conservative motion to cut health benefits for illegal migrants

Welcome refugees and students
Welcome refugees and studentsIllustration created by Meta AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Illegal Migrants
Warren Steinley
Yasir Naqvi
Vince Gasparro

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news