News

Liberals repeal law allowing human traffickers to get consecutive sentencing

Judge and prisoner
Judge and prisonerPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Charter Of Rights And Freedoms
human traffickers
human traffickers in Canada
An amendment to the Criminal Code
An amendment to the Criminal Code on consecutive sentences for human traffickers
Minister of Justice's 2025 annual report
Statutes Repeal Act
Statutes Repeal Act 2025
Bill C-452
An Act to amend the Criminal Code (exploitation and trafficking in persons)
An Act to amend the Criminal Code (exploitation and trafficking in persons) section 3
consecutive sentencing
consecutive sentencing for human traffickers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news