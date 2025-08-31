Liberals repeal law allowing human traffickers to get consecutive sentencing

An amendment to the Criminal Code that would have imposed consecutive sentences on human trafficking offenders when committed with a combined offense is being removed. This is according to the Minister of Justice's 2025 annual report following the Statutes Repeal Act.Known as Bill C-452, or An Act to amend the Criminal Code (exploitation and trafficking in persons), it was introduced into law back in 2015, but was never put into effect. Being repealed is section 3 of the bill — which enforces consecutive sentencing..In 2021, the feds described it as: "Former Bill C-452 required that judges impose consecutive sentences where an offender is sentenced at the same time for a trafficking-in-persons offence and any other offence arising out of the same event(s)."However, they stated, "This provision, when combined with the mandatory minimum penalties for human trafficking offences enacted by former Bill C-36 (Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act), could result in grossly disproportionate sentences.""This could amount to cruel and unusual punishment contrary to section 12 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms."Section 12 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms states: "Everyone has the right not to be subjected to any cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.".Back in 2013, while debating the bill, Robert Goguen, former Conservative MP and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice, stated: "Establishing mandatory consecutive sentencing sends a clear message: committing an offence leads to a long prison term.""Is this not a message we want to send to the perpetrators of human trafficking offences?""There are few crimes that deserve such lengthy sentences. I applaud this proposal," he added. Maria Mourani, former independent Quebec MP, introduced the bill back in 2012, and it passed three years later.."It is a great honour for me to introduce in the House Bill C-452, which seeks to help victims of human trafficking obtain justice in an environment in which they are better protected," she stated in her speech during parliamentary debates back in 2013.Later in the speech she stated, "Bill C-452 would add heavier penalties to this important group of offences by requiring the imposition of consecutive sentences for engaging in this type of reprehensible conduct.""No one would disagree that penalties for this type of offence should be severe," added Mourani.The Western Standard has reached out to Mourani for a comment but has not received a response.