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Liberals repealing electric vehicle mandates, saving Canadians $57.6 billion

Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Julie Dabrusin
Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Julie DabrusinJulie Dabrusin/Instagram
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Cdnpoli
Department Of Environment
Electric Vehicle
Mark Carney
Julie Dabrusin
Electric Vehicle Availability Standard
Vincent Ho
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