UPDATED: Liberals reportedly plan to chop immigration by 100,000

The Trudeau Liberals are reportedly gearing up to announce a reduction of 100,000 permanent residents allowed per year in Canada, as the prime minister escaped a caucus revolt unscathed. Currently, the government plans to allow 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025 and another 500,000 in 2026 — a 59% increase since Trudeau took office in 2016. Should the Liberals go through with the announcement, per the National Post, the number of permanent residents admitted into Canada will be reduced by 20%. Liberal sources also told Global News and the CBC the party plans to reduce how many permanent residents are allowed into Canada annually. The Liberals allegedly further plan to make changes to temporary immigration streams.Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has previously conceded Canada’s immigration system has suffered “some abuses” with international students and temporary foreign workers taking advantage of the lax rules. In August at the Liberal cabinet retreat, Trudeau said the Liberals are ”looking at the various streams to make sure Canada remains a place that is positive in its support for immigration.”At the same retreat, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said he’s “very open to making changes if the economy dictates it, if the social fabric dictates it.”"That's smart politics and it's smart policy, and it's something that Canadians expect us to do." The House of Commons has been halted since the beginning of October when House Speaker Greg Fergus ruled the Liberal government “clearly did not fully comply” with an order to provide the RCMP with all documents related to Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), a federally funded organization, riddled with conflicts of interest, given the power to hand out green subsidies.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a string of Liberals exited the 3.5-hr caucus meeting Wednesday parroting the line that the party is “strong and united.”