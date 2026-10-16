Liberals revise Alexander Graham Bell's historic designation over eugenics beliefs and treatment of deaf people

Alexander Graham Bell's legacy is being reassessed by a federal heritage agency more than a century after his death, with officials adding references to the telephone inventor's support for eugenics and controversial methods of teaching deaf people.Blacklock's Reporter says the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada has revised its official recognition of Bell following a review of his historical designation that began in 2022 and concluded in 2025.The findings, only recently made public, are part of a broader federal initiative launched under former prime minister Justin Trudeau to reassess approximately 2,200 historical designations for omissions and controversial interpretations of Canadian history.“This designation was reviewed to understand Bell’s connection to the eugenics movement,” the board said in a statement.“The reasons for designation were broadened to include mention of his views and actions as a teacher in support of eugenics.”Bell, who died in 1922, was previously celebrated by the federal government as an inventor who “devoted his life with unusual success to the benefit of mankind.”The revised designation now includes his association with the eugenics movement, which promoted selective reproduction and, in some cases, forced sterilization of people considered genetically undesirable.The movement attracted support from several prominent Canadians during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, including former Saskatchewan premier Tommy Douglas, women's rights activist Emily Murphy and members of the Canadian medical establishment.Federal historians noted Bell opposed marriages between people born deaf because of his concerns about hereditary deafness.“Due to his eugenics beliefs, Bell argued against the intermarriage of congenitally deaf people,” the board wrote.However, the agency also acknowledged Bell opposed several coercive policies associated with the movement.“At the same time, he opposed measures such as segregation, institutionalization, sterilization and legislative bans on intermarriage for deaf people and eventually abandoned formal involvement in eugenics organization.”.The board also criticized Bell's approach to educating deaf students, particularly his opposition to sign language.“He developed oralist methods of instruction and discouraged the use of sign language among the deaf community,” the revised designation stated.In an 1883 essay titled Memoir Upon Formation Of A Deaf Variety Of The Human Race, Bell advocated teaching deaf people to communicate through speech and lipreading rather than relying on sign language.His interest in deaf education was deeply personal. Both his mother and wife had hearing impairments.Bell's contributions to communications technology have been recognized by the Canadian government for decades.His family homestead in Brantford, Ontario, was designated a national historic site in 1934, while a park near his summer residence in Baddeck, Nova Scotia, received federal recognition in 1959.Bell himself was designated a person of national historic significance in 1977.As recently as 2002, the House of Commons unanimously approved a motion introduced by then-Liberal MP Sheila Copps recognizing Bell as the inventor of the telephone.The latest changes follow a 2019 federal directive requiring Parks Canada to review historical commemorations and identify material considered incomplete or insensitive.The Trudeau government's Framework For History And Commemoration called for a reassessment of existing plaques and designations to address the historical impacts of colonialism, racism and other forms of discrimination.“In Canadian history colonialism, patriarchy and racism are examples of ideologies and structures that have profound legacies,” the framework stated.“There is a need to be cognizant of, and to confront, these legacies. This contributes to the ongoing process of truth-telling and reconciliation.”.The review extended beyond Bell to some of Canada's most prominent historical figures.The Historic Sites and Monuments Board revised its assessment of Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, citing what it described as his “colonial assumptions.”French explorer Jacques Cartier was also reassessed over his “controversial beliefs.”Other federally recognized historic locations have undergone or faced reviews over concerns that their existing commemorations reflect an “overly European perspective.”These include the Halifax Citadel in Nova Scotia, Crowsnest Pass and Bar U Ranch in Alberta, Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario and a 1924 designation commemorating the European discovery of Prince Edward Island.The reassessment of Bell illustrates the federal government's broader approach to historical commemoration, which now includes examining controversial beliefs and actions alongside the achievements that originally earned individuals national recognition.