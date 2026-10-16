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Liberals revise Alexander Graham Bell's historic designation over eugenics beliefs and treatment of deaf people

Alexander Graham Bell
Alexander Graham BellBritannica
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Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Tommy Douglas
Eugenics
Emily Murphy
Jacques Cartier
Alexander Graham Bell
Sheila Copps
Sir John A. Macdonald
Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada
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Western Standard
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