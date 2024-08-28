News

WATCH: Liberals say citizenship given to ISIS terrorist is 'how the system should work'

Dominic LeBlanc
Dominic LeBlanc CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Rcmp
Cdnpoli
Dominic Leblanc
Immigration
Isis
Refugees
Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news