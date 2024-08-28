WATCH: Liberals say citizenship given to ISIS terrorist is 'how the system should work'

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc defended Canada’s national security system after it was revealed an alleged ISIS terrorist was granted Canadian citizenship just before being arrested for plotting a terror attack in the Greater Toronto Area. The suspect, Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, was initially allowed into Canada on a visitor visa in 2018 and subsequently gained refugee status, permanent residency, and finally citizenship.Eldidi, who allegedly appeared in a 2015 ISIS video dismembering a prisoner, was arrested earlier this month after a foreign government tipped off the RCMP about his planned attack. Despite the late intervention that potentially saved lives, LeBlanc told a House of Commons committee Wednesday that the situation demonstrated how Canada’s “national security system should work.”The remarks have sparked outrage, with critics arguing that the case highlights significant flaws in Canada’s immigration and national security protocols. They point out that Eldidi should never have been allowed into the country, let alone granted citizenship, given the serious allegations against him..“If not for that late tip from a foreign government, it’s highly likely many innocent Canadians would be dead today,” said a statement from the opposition.The statement also criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s repeated assurances about the strength of Canada’s border screening and commitment to national security, suggesting that this incident exposes major gaps in those promises.Eldidi’s path to Canadian citizenship has drawn widespread attention and criticism. After entering Canada in 2018 and making a refugee claim, he quickly advanced through the immigration system, becoming a citizen just before his arrest for allegedly planning a terror attack.