Liberals say 'deadnaming' is 'gender-based violence'

Unbeknownst to many Canadians, the feds have identified "deadaming" to constitute "gender based violence (GBV)."GBV includes "Deadnaming" which the feds' Women and Gender Equality Canada define as when "somebody who recently transitioned was being called their former name despite advising others of their true name."They then present a scenario where deadnaming would apply, if a boy who said they were a girl shared on social media they were transgender.They received backlash from people commenting about their appearance and were "deadnamed online.".In response, the person observing the scenario calls out the people "deadnaming" the boy, while they "dismiss it as 'just trolling.'"Suggesting in scenarios such as this, calling someone their actual gender is "a form of aggression that is demeaning and disrespectful, as it actively denies their identity," stated the feds.It also warns identifying GBV "is not always easy."The feds claim the groups most affected by GBV are "LGB+ people and people of other sexual orientations than heterosexual, and transgender or gender diverse people."