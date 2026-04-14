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Liberals say 'deadnaming' is 'gender-based violence'

Deadnaming
DeadnamingFeds website
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deadnaming
feds deadnaming
Canadian gender-based violence
gender based violence defined by Canadian government
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Women and Gender Equality Canada
Women and Gender Equality Canada deadnaming

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