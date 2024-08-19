Liberals say their BC drug policies not to blame for spike in overdose deaths

Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks is pushing back against claims that the decriminalization of cocaine and opioids in BC is responsible for a recent surge in overdose deaths. Blacklock's Reporter says in a briefing note, her office stated it is "inaccurate to claim" that the policy change is the cause of the 16.5% increase in overdose fatalities reported during the decriminalization period."This exemption was in place for a little over a year in a single province," the note emphasized, downplaying the connection between the policy and the rise in deaths.The federal government had suspended enforcement of the Controlled Drugs And Substances Act in B.C. from February 1, 2023, to May 7, 2024, during which 3,313 overdose deaths occurred, compared to 2,843 in the 15 months prior.Saks’ office did not offer specific data or research to explain the uptick in deaths, but characterized the situation as an "extremely complex health crisis." The note, titled Criticism That The Exemption Is Leading To More Overdose Deaths, argued that overdose fatalities are being driven by "a toxic and highly potent illegal drug supply," which is a nationwide issue.The RCMP raised concerns about the potential misuse of "safe supply" opioids during April 15 testimony before the Commons health committee. Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, head of the RCMP in B.C., confirmed that some of these opioids had been diverted to the black market. "It is an emerging concern and something we’re following closely," McDonald testified.When asked by Conservative MP Todd Doherty whether organized crime had integrated safe supply pharmaceuticals into their trafficking operations, McDonald responded, "Yes." He also confirmed reports of organized crime figures standing outside pharmacies in Prince George to buy or collect safe supply drugs from recipients.Conservative MPs have criticized the "safe supply" policy, calling for its repeal. "These programs are a failure," MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.) stated during a May 15 hearing of the Commons government operations committee.The decriminalization experiment, initiated at the request of British Columbia, allowed public possession of up to 2.5 grams of narcotics—the first such measure since Parliament criminalized cocaine and opium in 1911. Originally planned to last three years, the experiment was cut short after 15 months due to complaints of public disorder.