Liberals seek closure on budget bill that amends 48 Acts of Parliament, raises debt ceiling to $2.13T

The Trudeau Liberals on Tuesday moved to invoke closure on Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s omnibus budget bill, which amends 48 separate Acts of Parliament. Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull, parliamentary secretary for finance, sponsored a motion to have the Commons Finance Committee pass the 686-page bill by May 28 after a mere eight hours of review, says Blacklock’s Reporter. Freeland’s Bill C-69 the Budget Implementation Act, introduced May 2, also raises the federal debt ceiling to $2.13 trillion, a Canadian record. Opposition parties said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government have “deluded themselves” and the bill is “incomprehensible jargon.”“They have deluded themselves into thinking they are still a majority government but they’re not,” Conservative MP Marty Morantz told the finance committee. “Of course they won’t be government much longer. Everyone knows that.”“I am bringing forward this motion because the Budget Implementation Act needs to be the top priority,” said MP Turnbull. “I believe Canadians are truly counting on us.”“We all know this budget has to be passed by the end of June,” said NDP MP Don Davies.Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon said Bill C-69 must pass quickly. “This is the sign of a very active government,” he said.“We have a minority Parliament and every bill that we have requires the cooperation of at least one other party. We work very hard every day to get that.”Bloc Québécois MP Gabriel Ste-Marie argued the omnibus budget was “660 pages of incomprehensible jargon for the average Canadian.”“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say every single Canadian will be affected by this budget in some way or another,” said Conservative MP Philip Lawrence. Conservative MP Adam Chambers lamented lofty omnibus budget bills are now common practice in the House of Commons. “We have been doing this every single year,” said Chambers. “Wisdom has been chasing this government for a very long time. It just hasn’t caught up with it yet. But we do this every single year.”Conservative MPs filibustered Freeland’s 2023 budget for 37 days. It resulted in 904 amendments to the bill. The 48 Acts of Parliament introduced or amended in Bill C-69 include: Access To Information Act Air Travelers Security Charge ActAn Act For The Substantive Equality Of Canada’s Official LanguagesBank ActBankruptcy And Insolvency ActBorrowing Authority ActBretton Woods And Related Agreements ActCanada Business Corporations ActCanada Education Savings ActCanada Labour CodeCanada Revenue Agency ActCanada Student Financial Assistance ActCanada Student Loans ActCanada Pension PlanConsumer-Driven Banking ActControlled Drugs And Substances ActCorrections And Conditional Release ActCriminal CodeCustoms ActDepartment Of Employment And Social Development ActEmployment Insurance ActEuropean Bank For Reconstruction And Development Agreement ActExcise Tax ActExport Development ActFederal Courts ActFederal-Provincial Fiscal Arrangements ActFinancial Administration ActFood And Drugs ActGlobal Minimum Tax ActGreenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing ActImmigration And Refugee Protection ActImpact Assessment ActIncome Tax ActInsurance Companies Act International Financial Assistance ActJudges ActNational Housing ActPension Benefits Standards ActPooled Registered Pension Plans ActProceeds Of Crime And Terrorist Financing ActPublic Sector Pension Investment Board ActRadiocommunications ActSelect Luxury Items Tax ActTax Court Of Canada ActTelecommunications ActTobacco And Vaping Products ActTrust And Loan Companies ActUnderused Housing Tax Act.