Liberals send $3 million to Nicaragua for 'climate smart agriculture practices that fit women's preferences'

On the government's website — fully accessible to the public eye — is the feds plan to give female farmers of Nicaragua $3 million for "scaling up" their "climate services."What the project aims to do is: "To scale-up climate and weather information services and climate-smart agriculture approaches to help farmers understand climate risks, anticipate, and manage extreme weather events, take advantage of favorable climate conditions, and adapt to climate change in the Nicaraguan Dry Corridor."In response, Market Mania posted on X, sharing the project with the caption: "Canada calls Nicaragua a dictatorship… Then quietly launders $3 million through it. The hypocrisy is off the charts.".Canada had set out to ban certain economic transactions between the country under the 2019 Special Economic Measures Act.The act was justified due to "gross and systematic human rights violations that have been committed in Nicaragua."However, the feds exempts themselves from the agreement, allowing "transactions by the Government of Canada that are provided for in any agreement or arrangement between Canada and Nicaragua."They aim to target the women of Nicaragua that they believe is a "user-friendly", and "gender sensitive," for these women to apply this "climate data.".They plan to target at least 1,000 rural women from 18 farmer organizations.The project spans from March 2024 to March 2027, and in the 2025-2026 fiscal year, they plan to distribute $1 million of their $3 million overall budget.The expect the fruits of their investments to result in the enhanced use of "climate smart agriculture practices that fit women's preferences."So far, they have not documented any of the results they achieved..There aren't many statistics available on women farmers in the country.In 2015, the World Bank Group stated in an article that in the whole of Latin America and the Caribbean, 8% to 30% of agricultural production was done by women.