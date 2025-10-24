News

Liberals send $3 million to Nicaragua for 'climate smart agriculture practices that fit women's preferences'

Mark Carney w/money
Mark Carney w/moneyImage Credit: Grok AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Government Of Canada
X
Nicaragua
Climate Change Canada
Environment Climate Change Canada
Special Economic Measures Act
$3 million for Nicaragua
$3 million going to climate change in Nicaragua
female farmers of Nicaragua
female farmers in Nicaragua
Canada gives $3 million to Nicaragua
$3 million for female farmers in Nicaragua
Market Mania
Market Mania on X
2019 Special Economic Measures Act
Government of Canada gives $3 million

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news